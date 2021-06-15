Arnold vs Shatta Wale: Samini’s former manager takes 'bullets' for commenting on the issue

Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Renowned entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been in the news since his clash with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on United Showbiz last week Saturday.

Arnold has now descended on Samini’s former manager, Anthony Daning for comments the latter made about his clash with Shatta Wale on UTV.



Anthony who is popularly known as Tony Pun suggested that Arnold disrespected Shatta Wale.



He swore that if it was his artiste that was disrespected in that manner, he himself would have been locked up at the police station by now.



It is not clear what Tony meant but it seems he would have dealt with Arnold if Shatta Wale was his artiste.

Recounting some instances where artistes were disrespected under his watch, Arnold told Tony Pun to shut up because he doesn’t have any moral right to be commenting on the issue.



