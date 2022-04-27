Arrest Stonebwoy for endorsing SidicoinNFT – Coalition of Menzgold customers

Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy

The Coalition of Aggrieved customers of defunct gold-trading company, Menzgold Ghana have called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy for endorsing and promoting an unlicensed financial scheme, SidiCoinNFT.

This comes on the back of a recent tweet by the award winning dancehall artiste introducing a non-fungible token (NFT) SidiCoinNFT to his followers.



The Coalition also wants the dancehall artiste stripped of any “national or corporate award” earned.



In a statement co-signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Vice-President Francis Owusu, the Coalition said: “It should be noted that stonebwoy has over 2.8 million followers on Twitter, over 3.1 million followers on Facebook and over 4 million followers on Instagram and as such we must not take his influence lightly.”



According to the Coalition, “Ghana has not forgotten so soon that Livingstone Etse Satekla alias Stonebwoy was one of the lead brand ambassadors for the botched MenzGold investment where in a similar fashion he and others lured their followers into investing in MenzGold which has resulted in the deaths of not less than 179 victims with many others down with various degrees of ailments.



“This unlicensed sidicoinNFT has been structured in almost the same manner as MenzGold was. Their legal terms, purity of gold of the coin being offered, fixed percentages of dividends one is assured, and language of their terms and conditions cleverly tells you that this business is a Nam1- made- scam.”

It continued that the “Media reports that this new scheme belongs to Nam1 is not doubtful and as victims of MenzGold we cannot understand why this gentleman has been a bi-annual innovator, creator and father of modern day schemes in Ghana and our state authorities continue to look on helplessly in bringing him and his assigns including stonebwoy to face full justice.”



It urged “customers of Menzgold not to patronise this sidicoinNFT in town.”



It also called on “the relevant security agencies and state authorities to investigate, arrest, and prosecute all those behind this sidicoinNFT and its brand ambassador Stonebwoy without delay.”



Meanwhile, SidiCoin has said there is no such company registered under the name SidiCoinNFT in Ghana.



However, there is a non-fungible token called Sidicoinclub.