'Article Wan to share same stage with Jamaican music icon Beenie man'

Article Wan

The 5th edition of the BHIM Concert under the stewardship of Award-winning Dancehall artiste Livingstone Este Satekla known in the showbiz arena as Stonebwoy will witness the performance of ambitious Musician Article Wan.

The program is slated to take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on the 21st of December 2021.



This 5th Edition of the Bhim Concert themed 'Bhim of Hope' will see talented versatile musician, Article Wan share the same stage with Beenie man.



Article Wan in an interview disclosed that fans who will attend the 5th edition of the BHIM must prepare because they are going to witness massive performances from him.



"It always a privilege and honour to perform presence of my fans and this time around it is going to be something different altogether because Stonebwoy will also be performing".

Article Wan noted that he believes this year's BHIM concert will bring together music lovers both from Ghana and abroad.



"We all know that the festive season is approaching so this year's BHIM concert will those home and abroad together to jam to good music and also enjoy themselves to the max".



"Let me use this opportunity to advise road users to comport themselves from accidents because we need them alive before, during and after Christmas", he concluded.