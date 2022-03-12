Artiste Manager turned farmer reveals he wasted time in the entertainment industry

Index and host of the programme

Former artiste manager, known popularly as Index, has disclosed that his time in the entertainment industry was a waste because he could not make money from the arts industry.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Index indicated that, unlike farming, the music industry takes more money or investments than the team makes. As a result, he could not make a profit.



“It was a big waste of time. I will never go back to it. If it weren’t for you, Nyaami, and some others, I’d lost my way. I will just be following artistes here and there, and the little you make, you invest back into the artiste,” he said.



Index also encouraged the youth to venture into farming because “there is money in the agricultural sector. We are all not made for white-collar jobs. There are also blessings in it because you are feeding your family and the nation.”



Speaking on his newfound joy, Index revealed that he migrated to Amanteng - Atebubu in the Bono East Region in September 2020. He disclosed that he rented an acre of land for GHS150 a year for a start.

Presently, he grows maize and beans on three acres of land.



