Artiste management in Ghana not easy - Kofi Tay

Artiste manager, Jonathan Kofi Tay

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Artiste manager Jonathan Kofi Tay has applauded the likes of Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment, Kiki Banson of EKB Records and Bullet of Ruff Town Records for their managerial skills.

According to Kofi Tay who is handling rapper Sherry Boss, managing artistes in Ghana was a huge and often difficult task that requires a lot, and that was why there were only a few successful managers in Ghana.



He said: “I have been in this industry for a while and I know what I am talking about. You cannot count more than five successful artiste managers in Ghana because it takes a lot to do that."



“You need to have a lot of money to get a full team that will be involved in the promotion of your artistes’ songs, photoshoots, music video shoots, costuming among others,” he told the Daily Graphic recently.



Kofi Tay revealed that the behaviour of some artistes pushed many managers out of the space.

“Some artistes are very disrespectful, especially when they have more money than their managers. I have friends who managed artistes but had to stop because of the disrespect they faced."



“The worst is managing a female artiste whose husband has no idea about show business. They virtually control their partners and make things so difficult for the managers,” he explained.



One thing Kofi Tay was also not happy about was how ungrateful some artistes were. “You struggle with artistes who had nothing and after making them popular, they tell you they want to be on their own, especially if their contract has ended,” he said.



Kofi Tay, whose signee Sherry Boss is still looking for his big break in the industry, said he would continue managing the artiste because he believed in his talent.