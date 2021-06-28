'Artiste of the Year: VGMA robbed KiDi because of 3Music Awards - Mike Two

KiDi missed out on Artiste Of The Year at VGMA's

Controversial entertainment show host of Adom FM’s ‘Entertainment Hall’ fame, Mike Two is one of the many industry players who feel that Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi deserved to be crowned Artiste Of The Year at the just ended VGMA22 ahead of gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

Taking to his Facebook wall to rant about the victory of Diana Hamilton, Mike Two alleged that the organizers of the VGMA just wanted to crown their own Artiste Of The Year and not what the masses really wanted.



In his opinion, KiDi was denied the title he actually deserves because he was recently crowned Artist Of The Year at 3Music awards and that the organizers of the VGMA did not want it to seem they are going on the same tangent as 3Music Awards.

His post sighted by zionfelix.net read: ‘‘VGMA wanted to crown its own artiste as overall artiste of the year not someone like KiDi who just won overall artiste of the 3Music awards, a tight competitor to the scheme, even though KiDi deserves it more than Diana….buh hey they also want theirs ooo.”