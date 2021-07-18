Artistes have different seasons and moments – M.anifest

M.anifest

Rapper M.anifest has asked Ghanaians to stop comparing artistes and rather push them to do the best for themselves.

Currently, most Ghanaians rate artistes based on their views and streams on the various platforms to tell how well they are doing.



People rate artistes lower when their streams are not going as they expected and sometimes they rate young artistes higher than the oldies who have been in the game for several years.



But M.anifest believes that such comparisons should not be encouraged if the industry should grow.

He explained, "...there are different seasons and different moments for every artiste and we all have different paths. Gyakie you are talking about before she released her EP what did she have? No is her moment so let’s support and celebrate her. The comparisons are not necessary at this point.



We all have different paths and different songs will do different things for different people. When you look at every artistes discography two songs are not the same and we have to be careful because if the focus is just on view, then people will buy but that doesn’t help the business because you want to build it,” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.



Adding that “we should not be concerned with something is not happening but how we can help it to happen because that’s what is most important. We are in a very good time in the industry because we have different generations of people all active from the people who came before me. So many artistes are active and people listen to them so let’s any of these comparative things”.