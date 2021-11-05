Artistes in Ghana get little in return - Lydia Forson reacts to Adwoa's Smart cry for help

• Adwoa Smart has appealed for support

• The veteran actress has appealed for a house



• Lydia Forson says, entertainers don't get enough



Lydia Forson has heightened the challenges artistes face in Ghana following veteran actor, Adwoa Smart's plea for support in building a house of her own.



"I want a house, I won't say I want just a building. I want a house, in the future, I can also boldly say this is my house. When it gets to the time where I can no longer work, I will be okay with the fact that at least I have a house," Adwoa Smart stated in an interview on Accra FM.



Lydia has reiterated the hardship in the entertainment space adding that entertainers spend all their youthful days putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians but at the end of the day, they retire with no money in their pockets.



Miss Forson says it is "heartbreaking" to see veteran singers or actors who have gone broke begging for support in the media.

"Artistes give so much of themselves to the world and don’t often get enough back. Through their art they comfort us, make us laugh, take us through heartbreak and difficult times; they share so much of themselves with us... And they don’t stop because it’s who they are, what they’re called to do and what brings them fulfilment, even to their own detriment. It’s so heartbreaking sometimes and not many will understand this," Lydia wrote in a post on Instagram.



Below are some reactions to Adwoa Smart's recent call for support:
















