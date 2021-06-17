Artistes in Northern region to get recording studio - Mark Okraku-Mantey

• According to Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, an ultra-modern studio will be established for artistes under his supervision in the Northern region

• The Deputy Tourism Minister-designate has cited the Northern region as an area that has tremendously improved in music



• Mr. Okraku Mantey has pledged his support to creative arts talents across the country



Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has established that under his watch, an ultra-modern recording studio will be built for music talents in the northern part of Ghana.



At his vetting on June 14, 2021, Mr. Okraku Mantey said his boss, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has plans to support talents across the country and one of them is to build a studio for talents in creative arts.



Asked the relevance of the Northern region, he said the perception of many Ghanaians was changed towards the Northerners after musician Fancy Gadam broke the norm by filling up the National Theatre with his concert.

“Years ago we saw the Northern part and Ashanti very far from Accra. But after the emergence of a young man called Fancy Gadam, our perception of what happens in the north has changed. He came to the capital, did his own show and he filled the National Theatre,” He told Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



“We had to take him seriously because we had not seen that before. After that, we gave him extra attention to the north so… Dr Awal has plans to even set up a studio in the north to support these young men and women in the arts,” he added.



Watch the video below:



