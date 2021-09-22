Artistes management is a thankless job – D-Black

D Black

Artiste Manager and Musician Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-Black has intimated that managing artistes in Ghana is 'a thankless job'.

The artiste manager over the years has lost several artistes who were signed to his label including Wisa Greid.



Over the years, artistes signed under his label despite being provided with needed support fail to make impact.



In a post shared on his Twitter page, D-Black indicated that managing artistes 'is a thankless job'.



His tweet read “Being a label CEO is a thankless job. So, here we do it for the greater good. When u produce an act & they become successful it’s because they did it. When u have an unsuccessful act it’s ur fault. Realizing that not every1 is gonna b successful is the best realization u can have”.

Background



D-Black’s outburst follows Kwadwo Sheldon’s call on him to state three contributions he has made to the development of the music industry.



D-Black is worried that such a young man whose achievements are unknown is questioning his feats.