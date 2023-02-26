Artistes who were present at KillBeatz’s late mother’s one week observation

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

KillBeatz’s late mother’s one week observation, which was scheduled on February 25, 2023 successfully took place in Tema.

A number of sympathizers were present at the one-week observation to show their support to the Ghanaian producer and sound engineer.



Nigerian’s star boy, Wizkid graced the occasion with his presence to sympathize with the sound engineer.



Other artistes such as R2Bees, King Promise, Darko Vibes and other female artistes such as Efya and Gyakie were also present to mourn with the music producer at the one -week observation.



KillBeatz is known for his great works as a producer and sound engineer and because he’s very good at his job, he has won the hearts of famous musicians in and out of Ghana, who purchase his creativity in the music industry.



Known for his occupation, he has worked with Sarkodie, Kwami Eugene, M.anifest and the English famous musician, Ed Sheeran.



Joseph Kwame Addison, best known as KillBeatz, lost his mother some few weeks ago.

On February 17, 2023, the sad news was shared on the internet but what led to the sudden demise of the producer’s beloved mother was not told.



Followers and some fans upon hearing the news shared their condolences to the Ghanaian producer and sound engineer.



Check out the videos below:





ED/BB