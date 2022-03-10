3
Menu
Entertainment

As a responsible artiste, I gave birth to only 16 kids unlike others- KK Kabobo

Kk Kabobo?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Music legend KK Kabobo

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Music legend KK Kabobo has said that unlike other musicians who have birth to huge number of children, he was moderate.

According to him, his colleagues in the music industry in their hey days scattered their children across the country with some giving birth to over twenty children.

But as responsible as he was, he gave birth to only 16 children.

KK Kabobo who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM said: “my children are not many as compared to other musician. I have just 16 children”.

The musician talking about Rap music indicated that he was rapping before Reggie Rockstone introduced the hiplife trend in Ghana which is now in vogue.

“I saw Reggie when he came. I was rapping before he came,” he told Abeiku Santana.

KK Kabobo is known for songs such as “Nobody Taa Nodo, Bo Mpae, Atenmuda” which were bigger hits in the 80s when he was a music superstar.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise
Police officers gunned down were leading police to gang hideaway – Kwesi Ofori
Opuni might be hallucinating – Honyenuga
Petitioner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise voting as Speaker
Supreme court decides Joe Wise can vote while presiding
Sam George reacts to court ruling
Dr. Kwabena Duffour begins door to door campaign