As an actor, I was a doctor too – David Dontoh reveals

Veteran Ghanaian actor and television personality, David Dontoh, has disclosed that during his days as an actor, he was not only into acting but other professions as well.

David shared on YFM’s Y-Leaderboard Series that doing his job as an actor, he realized that he was also a doctor, a preacher and also a teacher and that is basically what every other actor is because “you heal, you teach and you preach the gospel” in the acting.



“You must transform human beings in so many ways, you must bring happiness to people, you must bring a lot of thinking to people and let them understand that this life is transient and they have to make the best of it at any point in time that they find themselves”, he told host, Rev. Erskine.



This came up while he was talking about his early days way before he started as an actor when he wanted to be a doctor. David noted that after he got this realization, then he let go of the idea of being a doctor and fortunately for him, his daughter has grown up to live that dream of becoming a doctor for him.

David mentioned that working in the entertainment industry is something that when you set yourself to do, prepares you to be a well-rounded human being and prepares you to be so strong and powerful but only if you really do your homework well because anyone who wants to be the best lawyer, must first be an actor.



“If you want to be any professional, know that any presentation you do is public speaking which you learn as an actor so a lot of people talk to me and they marvel at the fact that I’m an actor yet I know so much about politics or geography, history, culture and a whole lot and I tell them that it is thanks to my upbringing because all-round reading was a part of the culture in the home”, the actor further intimated.



David Kwame Dontoh, alternatively known as Uncle David, Ghanaman or Kofi Abranteɛ, is a seasoned Ghanaian actor and television personality who has starred in numerous local and international films, drama, theatre, and other stage productions.