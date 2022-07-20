Asa performs ‘Fire on the Mountain’ in front of President Buhari, receives applause

Nigerian Musician, Asa and president of Nigeria Muhammudu Buhari

Nigerians have been reacting to the singer, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa's performance at the launch of the new NNPC in Abuja.

At a recently held event, Asa performed her hit song "Fire On The Mountain" in front of President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other dignitaries.



The lyrics of the song state that the country is in crisis and everyone is watching it burn.



She also performed her latest song, 'IGD'.



Since clips of her performance hit the internet many have been sharing their thoughts;



See how some reacted below,

@wrldprincecharming wrote, “Hope your president understands the lyrics to the song… The right song for the event”



@djdannymusicworld wrote, “Asa has always been a preacher of the future and better life for our society”



@__bunny_gram wrote, “Hope say them listen to her as she de sing sad truth all these are still happening”



@mystertee wrote, “The camera man doesn’t know his job, his camera should be focused on showing us their face reaction”



@your_landlady wrote, “The cameraman had one Job…focus on Mr. President’s face as she sang fire on the mountain”