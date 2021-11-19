Asakaa Boys missed out on Strongman’s Best 5 Kumerican rappers

Ghanaian drill rappers, Asakaa Boys

Kumasi-based drill rappers have missed out on Strongman’s list of the best 5 rappers in Kumasi.

The group who in recent times has been the talk of the town and a compound name in Ghana for their unique rap style and performance on stage during events.



Strongman, however, showed no regard to the music group and named Kumasi-based rappers; Ypee, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Kofi Jamar as his best rappers in Kumasi.

“I will mention Ypee, he is doing well, Amerado is also doing well. I will add Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Kofi Jamar,” he said on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel.



The Asakaa music group made up of Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Bra Benk, Sean Lifer, Kwaku DMC, and City Boy is known to have produced numerous hit songs like ‘Condemn’, ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ and ‘Agyeiwaa’. They are currently on a world tour and selling out major event centres.