Asake was my backup singer – BlaqBonez reveals

A collage of Asake and Blaqbonez

Popular Nigerian artiste, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez has revealed that Asake was his backup singer before he hit stardom.

According to him, he has been longtime friends with Asake as well as Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra when their young careers started at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.



The ‘Sex Over Love’ crooner said Zamorra and Asake used to assist him in the studio with background vocals.



BlaqBonez disclosed this in a recent chat with the reality star, Kimoprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending.

He said, “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.



“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.



“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”