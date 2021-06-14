Asamoah Gyan commemorates 7 years after the sudden departure of Castro

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan and the late Musician Castro

To mark seven years after the unfortunate disappearance of Ghanaian musician, Castro, former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan staged a live show in his memory.

The show was a solemn one to mark Castro’s 'death' which was confirmed on June 9 2021 in accordance with the constitution of Ghana.



Per the constitution, anyone who goes missing and never returns within 7 years is declared dead and a funeral is organized by the family in his or her memory thus Castro and his girlfriend’s absence since 2014 is a perfect example.



Asamoah Gyan was with Castro and his girlfriend at the Ada Estuary on June 8, 2014, when the musician went missing. According to the report, the two got drowned while cruising on the Ada River.



Search parties were organized to retrieve the body but to no avail. After seven years, Castro and Janet Bandu have been declared dead in accordance with Ghana’s laws.

In commemoration of their departure, Castro’s best friend, Asamoah Gyan put up a live performance with the help of a band to mark his memory. He actually performed Castro’s hit songs with so much emotion.



Asamoah Gyan once again brought his singing prowess to the fore and proved the umpteenth time that aside from football he is great with the microphone as well.



Check out the video below:



