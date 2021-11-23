Asamoah Gyan's alleged girlfriend Nina celebrates him

Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan

Nina shares pictures of Gyan to mark birthday

Celebrities celebrate Gyan on the occasion of his birthday



Gyan clocks 36



Nina Atala, a lady rumoured to be the girlfriend of the former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has wished him a happy birthday on social media.



The businesswoman took to Instagram to the soccer star the best as he marked his 36th birthday.



She shared photographs of the footballer with a message that read: “Happy Birthday Beau”. She subsequently shared other pictures that had love and crown emojis on them.

Nina Atala has long been rumoured to be the girlfriend of Asamoah Gyan. The claim has neither been denied nor confirmed.



Meanwhile, many stars including Efya, Joseph Aidoo, Basket Mouth, Christian Atsu, Fatawu Dauda also took to social media to wish the former captain a happy birthday.



Rapper Dadie Opanka took it a step further when he went to a stadium in the UK and had a fan of Asamoah Gyan wish him a happy birthday emphasising he was a legend in the United Kingdom.



