Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda celebrates birthday in UK

45B8BDC0 34E6 4D34 A484 1FC1C52605DC.jpeg Combination photo of birthday girl, Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghsplash.com

On July 8, former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan turned 7.

Her mother threw a small birthday part for her at their current location in the United Kingdom.

Daddy Asamoah Gyan, however, took to social media to post photos of Zelda as he wished her a happy birthday.

“Somebody help me wish my princess a very big Birthday Happy. Daddy loves you soo much Ohemaa. Happy Birthday my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” – Asamoah Gyan posted



























