Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda celebrates birthday in UK

On July 8, former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Abena Gyan turned 7.
Her mother threw a small birthday part for her at their current location in the United Kingdom.
Daddy Asamoah Gyan, however, took to social media to post photos of Zelda as he wished her a happy birthday.
“Somebody help me wish my princess a very big Birthday Happy. Daddy loves you soo much Ohemaa. Happy Birthday my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” – Asamoah Gyan posted
