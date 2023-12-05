Asantehene’s grandson becomes first black photographer for prestigious Pirelli calendar

Ghanaian visual artist,

Prince Gyasi Nyantakyi, a Ghanaian visual artist and the grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has made history by becoming the first Black photographer of the Pirelli Calendar.

The photographer, known by the artist name Prince Gyasi, has also captured his grandfather, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, in the 2024 edition of the calendar, making him the first Black monarch to be featured in the prestigious publication.



Prince Gyasi, who is also the co-founder of Boxedkids, a non-profit organization helping kids from Accra get an education, said he was honoured and humbled by the opportunity to showcase his talent and culture on the global stage. He said that at the official unveiling of the project.



“I'm honoured that Pirelli has given me the opportunity to express my thoughts, feelings and emotions on their canvas for the 60th calendar.



“Representation and culture are very important to me, therefore, for the first time in the calendar's history, I have decided that part of the project will take place in my country, Ghana.”



"Thank you to @pirelli for giving me the platform to push the envelope, challenge myself, and inspire others. I appreciate everyone who celebrated the unveiling with me," he said on his Instagram page.

The Pirelli Calendar is an annual not-for-sale trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company, Pirelli.



The calendar, which started in 1964, is known for its artistic and glamorous photos of celebrities and models.



The calendar is produced with a limited availability of 20,000 printed copies annually, which are given as corporate gifts to celebrities and select Pirelli customers.



The 2024 Pirelli Calendar will be unveiled in 2024 and will also coincide with the King's Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of his reign.



The calendar will feature other prominent personalities from Ghana and Africa, as well as international stars. The theme of the calendar is "The Power of Dreams".

