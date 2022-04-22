2
Asantehene to visit home of legendary Elvis Presley

Asantehene GFA Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo to participate in 2022' Memphis In May International Festival'

Memphis In May International Festival's 44th edition to salute Ghana

Otumfuo to meet business leader to promote investments

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will visit Graceland, home of the late legendary American singer Elvis Presley when he participates in this year's 'Memphis In May International Festival' in Tennessee, United States of America.

The Manhyia Palace, in a statement signed by Chief of Staff Kofi Badu, detailed that the Asantehene will, during his stay in the US, visit the National Civil Rights Museum, the STAX Museum of American Soul Music and the Federal Express (FedEx) and the world's largest manufacturers of medical robotics, Medtronic.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will leave the country on May 3 to participate in the 5-day event in the company of Paramount Chiefs who owe allegiance to the Golden Stool.

This will be the second time in the 44-year history of the 'Memphis In May International Festival' that a royal will participate in the festival.

"In line with the continuing efforts to showcase Ghana's culture and traditions and promote business and investment opportunities in Ghana, His majesty has accepted an invitation from the City of Memphis and the Memphis In May International Festival to participate in this year's festival; which is dedicated to salute the Republic of Ghana.

"According to the Festival organizers, this marks only the second royal participation in the 44-year history of the Memphis in May International Festival, the first since the visit of the Maori Queen at the Salute of New Zealand in 1991," parts of the statement read.

Celebrated musicians and religious leaders, Bishop Al Green, will host Otumfuo's final engagement with a church service at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church.

About Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935, and died on August 16, 1977.

He was an American singer and actor. Dubbed the "King of Rock and Roll", he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century.



