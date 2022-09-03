‘Ashaiman To The World’ festival kicks off with health screening, sporting activities

Stonebwoy visits Ashaiman ahead of the concert

‘Ashaiman To The World’ kicks off with health screening, and sporting activities at the Saka Saka park in Ashaiman on Monday, 1st September, 2022.

Ashaiman To The World Festival is held annually by Ghanaian Afropop, reggae-dancehall musician Stonebwoy.



This year’s festival is a 3-day event which promises to be exhilarating and is fully loaded with a series of activities including cultural displays, sporting activities, health screening, and others.



A video posted on Instagram by Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa A. Satekla, confirmed that there’s a twist to this year’s festival because it’s a whole three-day event.



According to her, Stonebwoy says he wants his people to be fit and healthy to come and enjoy the concert, so there is a free health screening for everyone.



“Every year, as part of the Ashaiman to the World Festival, we always have a free health screening for the community. Stonebwoy says he wants his people to be fit and healthy to come and enjoy the concert,” Dr Louisa disclosed.

She also touched on an ongoing nationwide polio immunization campaign, which she described as “dear to her heart.”



“So, there’s an ongoing nationwide polio immunization campaign. All children under the age of five should be immunized against polio. So, the activity is starting today through Sunday, and so people are going to be going from house to house to immunize all children under five.



"But tomorrow at the free health screening, we’re going to have a center there for polio immunization. So, if you’re coming down, you can come with your children, any child who is under five to be immunized against polio, “she noted.



She continued; “There’s a new strain of polio. You know, some time back, there used to be problems with polio, and we’ve been able to eradicate it all over the world, like by 99%. Yes.



"But for the new strains that have been found in the environment so quickly, a vaccine has been created for that, and that’s why we have a nationwide campaign against that. And so, the goal is to have every child immunized."