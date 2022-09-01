Ashaiman is the best place to grow up – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has refuted claims that Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, is a bad community to grow and live in.

Speaking to Nana Romeo in an exclusive interview on Accra FM, the singer explained that crime is not exclusive to Ashaiman and, like every community that records cases of criminal activities, Ashaiman has its fair share of such unfortunate events.



According to him, it is erroneous for people to conclude that Ashaiman is not a safe community based on the criminal activities of a select group of people.



“In every home, there is a bad nut, and that is the situation Ashaiman finds itself. Even in America and Germany, there are records of crime, so Ashaiman is not isolated from such acts. It is very wrong for anyone to assume Ashaiman people are bad generally because of the actions of a few people,” Stonebwoy explained while promoting his show ‘Ashaiman to the World."



Touching on the safety of fans during his ‘Ashaiman to the World Concert", Stonebwoy indicated that his team has put measures into place to safeguard attendees.



He called on fans to take charge of their personal security and heed all laid down security protocols for the event.

He said, “My team and I are working very hard on security, but again, everyone must be responsible and obey all the security protocols for their own safety.”



Stonebwoy was recently in the news for his banter with veteran rapper, Tinny.



