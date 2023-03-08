5
Ashaiman swoop: Don’t fuel the fire; you can’t fight - Samini advises

Samini Sbn.png Dancehall artiste, Samini

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has cautioned civilians against making comments that could escalate the situation in Ashaiman after a military "swoop" in the area.

In a tweet shared on March 8, 2023, the musician indicated that authorities could always find expressions to defend their actions or inactions hence, it is safer to not utter any remarks or take any action that could lead to a negative consequence as far as the Ashaiman incident is concerned.

“What can a civilian say after this statement? Watch your mouth, my youth, There’s always the right terminology to justify an action or inaction, and that to condemn a reaction or rebellion... Know to which side you belong and act accordingly. Don’t fuel the fire; you can’t fight,” he advised.

Samini's statement was a direct reaction to a statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regarding their recent operation in Ashaiman after a military man was murdered.

The military high command confirmed that the operation was authorized in search of the killers of a young soldier, and not to brutalize residents of the township.

The GAF statement emphasized that their objective was to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice and not to retaliate against innocent civilians.

They also urged the public to cooperate with the military in their efforts to restore peace and security in the area.



