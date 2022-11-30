Ashanti Regional NSS director was angry because the nurse didn’t regard him - Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson and Ashanti Regional NSS Director

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has reacted to a viral audio that had the Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Secretariat, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah, captured on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.

In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a resident doctor at the hospital.



In a post shared on Twitter, Lydia Forson typed out the conversation between the NSS director and the said nurse, noting that Mr Opoku was so mad that the nurse didn't regard him.



“My favourite part of that audio is:



"NSS BOSS: “do you know who I am? I am the NSS regional director!!



"NURSE: do you also know who my father is?

"NSS BOSS: “is the work for your father?”



"Ah, but you too is the work for you?



He was so pissed that she didn’t rate him,” she said.



On November 29, 2022, Mr. Poku-Mensah, in a heated exchange with the nurse, was heard verbally attacking the nurse while touting his position and threatening to transfer the nurse from the hospital.



"If she does anything, come and inform me; I will use my power to ensure she is removed from here. I've introduced myself; I am the National Service Regional Director," Mr. Opoku is heard shouting at the nurse.

The nurse in return is heard saying, "do you also know me? Do you know my father?" To which a furious Mr. Opoku retorted, "Fool, does the work belong to your father?"



According to multiple reports, the said nurse is said to have called Mr Poku-Mensah's daughter on the phone to inform her about the need for her to return to the facility to update a patient's record on the hospital's patient management system.



But the regional NSS director, in his daughter's company, stormed the hospital to accuse the nurse of intimidation.





My favorite part of that audio is:



NSS BOSS : “do you know who I am? I am the NSS regional director!! NURSE: do you also know who my father is?



NSS BOSS : “is the work for your father?”



Ah ???????? but you too is the work for you?



He was so pissed of she didn’t rate him — miss forson (@lydiaforson) November 29, 2022









ADA/BOG