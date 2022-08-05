Ashanti’s are tribalistic - Kwaisey Pee claims

Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kwaisey Pee

Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has asserted that the Ashanti’s are notoriously tribalistic.

Speaking on Angel FM, the artist noted that many celebrities who endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) never went out of business. However, those who threw their weight behind the opposition party, the New Democratic Party (NDC), were deprived of business.



According to the artiste, he realised this while working with the veteran composer, Jewel Ackah.



“When you endorse NPP, it doesn’t affect you because, years ago, it used to be the Ashanti’s who organized most of the entertainment shows.



“When you don’t support the NPP, they don’t call you for shows”, Kwaisey Pee disclosed while speaking with Ohema Woyeje.



He further disclosed that he would have tagged Ashanti’s racist if they were white men.



“If Ashanti’s were whites, we would have said they are racists. Ashanti’s have some bad words they say against Gas and Ewes and that’s bad and makes them bad people,” he added.

The 'Mehia Odo' artiste added that Ashanti’s use certain corrupted words on other tribes like the Ga’s and Ewe’s, which he believes makes them wicked people.



