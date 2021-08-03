Ashtut Studio’s ‘Uncharted Path’ coming to the cinemas this summer

Official artwork for the project

Source: Ashtut Studio

Ashtut Studio, a production hub is known for producing quality lasting art pieces is gearing to premiere another captivating Ghanaian movie dubbed ‘Uncharted Path’ this summer.

In the movie, CIA agent Tatiana Johnson is caught between American and African politics.



She faces an internal battle with her American allegiance and her African identity.



The movie stares awe-inspiring some Ghanaian and international movie stars like Gwen Shemaria, Roselyn Ngissah, Patrick Lende, Anthony Woode, Ashley Oluigbo, Beverly Afaglo, and other immensely talented movie stars.

The movie captures some beautiful scenes like the Aburi Botanical garden, Labadi beach, the castles, and other breathtaking locations from Ghana.



