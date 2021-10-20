Aside mental disorder, Funny Face suffers high blood pressure – Kofi Adoma

• Funny Face suffers serious health problems

Funny Face is suffering from high blood pressure aside his critical mental health condition, Kofi Adoma Nwawani has disclosed.



According to the KOFI TV CEO, Funny Face is going through more serious health struggles than the public is aware of.



Kofi Adoma said it was discovered when the police mounted a search in Funny Face’s house that he was popping some high blood pressure pills in addition to the ones prescribed for his mental condition.

“Funny is suffering from high blood pressure. Asides that, he is not mentally stable so he has been prescribed some drugs to take. When the police went into his home to mount a search, they decided that Funny takes his medicines along with him back to the police station. Including the 7:30 am drugs he stopped taking. Funny said any time he takes that drug in particular, he becomes inactive so he doesn’t like it,” he said.



Meanwhile, Funny Face has been referred to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for examination by the Kaneshie District court.



