0
Menu
Entertainment

Asiedua poised to win GMB 2022 to become 4th Queen from Central Region

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 At 75t.jpeg Asiedua

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: newsghana.com

All is set for the grand finale of the 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

After excelling throughout the many weeks since the competition started, Asiedua goes into tonight as one of the favourites in the final to take home the enviable crown.

Named Grace Afenyi Owusu-Arhin but using Asiedua as her stage name, the Central Regional representative has wowed judges with her performances and earned fans not only from her region but across the country.

Despite equally good competition from four other finalists, 23-year-old Asiedua deserves the crown having evolved throughout this season.

For a young lady who carries herself as a well-groomed woman from a good home, it was no surprise when she was named Best Costumed contestant on the final eviction night.

In her eye-catching costume, Asiedua used her eloquence to her advantage and convinced the judges why they should keep her in the competition to advance to the finals.

She stressed that she has a keen interest in the transformation process of GMB contestants from girls into women of integrity.

When crowned GMB Queen for this season, Asiedua who is a trained journalist has set her sight on embarking on a project to get school dropouts back in school.

She has also taken it upon herself to help equip the youth with various crafts to enable them take care of themselves, and their families, and also live a good life to become important members of society.

Becoming a Queen will mean the Central region has produced four different winners since GMB started, the most by any region.

To see the beautiful Asiedua winning the 2022 GMB, kindly dial *713*13# or download the TV3 reality app to vote for her.

Don’t forget to show massive support by voting as many times as possible.

Source: newsghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video