Ask your mother about your father – Nana Yaa Brefo fires critics

Nana Yaa Brefo

Kofi Adoma makes 'shocking' confession

Social media users react to Kofi Adoma's infidelity story



Nana Yaa Brefo slams 'hypocrites', tells them to shut up



Broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo appears to have been enraged by some comments, informing her decision to record a video of herself lashing out at persons emitting such commentaries.



In a less than two-minute video clip shared on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the journalist could be seen and heard jabbing holier-than-thou persons who flood various social media platforms with morality sermons.



She uttered that none is righteous and that, while she would not encourage wrongdoings, it is preposterous for people to be crucified for willingly making public some mistakes they made.

“Those of you who claim to have high self-esteem, find a better cream to treat your pimples for a smooth face,” she jabbed. “Ask your mother and she will tell you your father’s character. Regardless, she is still married to your father. Ask about your pastor; ask yourself how you came into this world.”



She continued, urging the ‘saints’ to keep quiet instead of judging ‘sinners’.



“Some of you are mad and talk anyhow. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, shut up. Don’t just spew gibberish because of social media. You think you have self-esteem and are better off. Really? What about those who have kids but are not married.



“Everybody has a story; if you cannot tell your own, keep quiet and be that hypocrite in that corner. Learn to tell your story so people learn from it. We’re in this state because we don’t tell the truth.”



It is unclear what exactly sparked the outrage. However, the video comes after Kofi Adoma, a colleague of Nana Yaa Brefo disclosed how his wife has stuck to him despite his serial infidelity.

Miracle, wife of the Angel FM journalist stormed the studios of the Lapaz-based radio station on the occasion of her husband’s birthday. Surprised by the gesture, Kofi Adoma shed tears and trumpeted how his wife has been good to him in spite of how unfairly he treated her.



"I was working at Hot FM when another lady came my way. I impregnated her too. Then I told Miracle since I was building a life in Accra with her help. She said ‘it's not your fault. It's my father who won't allow us to get married’. So, she gave me money to go and perform introductory rites for this other woman in Ho," Kofi Adoma mentioned.



"I also took money from her to live with another woman in the room she paid for. Then, she went to see an estate company who contacted me (I was at Adom FM)," he added, stating that he protested that his salary could not cater for buying a house.



"They said the woman who directed us here has already paid half of the cost of the house for you to complete. I went to the UK, impregnated someone else and had another child. In all that, she was still with me," he narrated.



The radio presenter was subsequently slammed by some social media users for being a womanizer.

