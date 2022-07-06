Assaulted Kumawood actor invokes curses on NDC’s Appiah Stadium

Popular Kumawood actor and social commentator, Ogyam Barima

Popular Kumawood actor and social commentator Ogyam Barima has invoked curses on popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist Appiah Stadium.

It would be recalled that Ogyam Barima accused Appiah Stadium of instigating an attack on him at COP Kofi Boakye’s sister’s funeral in Kumasi recently.



Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV hosted by Naa Atw33, Ogyam Barima emphasized that Appiah Stadium plotted everything with Sofo Kennedy and ordered some men to beat him up.



Ogyam was spotted in a video with swollen eyes and accused Appiah Stadium of unleashing thugs on him.



According to Ogyam Barima “I have summoned Appiah Stadium to God and I know God will surely deal with him. I have no one to fight for me but he will never go scot-free



“I will stop worshiping God if he fails to punish Appiah Stadium with his thunder. If I report the case to Police, Appiah Stadium will lie and go scot-free but God curses never fail”

"The guy who came to beat me at the funeral is Appiah Stadium’s best friend but now Appiah Stadium is lying that he doesn’t know the guy. God’s punishment awaits Appiah Stadium."



Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium has denied Ogyam Barima's accusations adding that Ogyam should report him to the police if he has a case.



According to Appiah Stadium “Ogyam is doing all he can to destroy his hard-earned reputation.”



