Assin North election outcome proves Ghanaians no longer have ‘short memory’ – Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney aka 'Mr. Beautiful'

Popular comedian, Clement Bonney, also known as 'Mr. Beautiful', has stated that the recent Assin North election results have proven that Ghanaians have awakened.

During an interview on Property FM with Amansan Krakye, the actor said Ghanaians no longer have a short memory, a popular statement by former president Mahama.



“The people of Assin North have proven to Ghanaians that they have to learn sense and they did this through the by-election that was recently held there,” he remarked.



He spoke about how the NPP lost drastically, in spite of influencing voters with money and other juicy items.

“They shared a lot of goodies like money to the people in Assin North including a lot of things that were distributed to influence the outcome of the election. The good people of Assin North took the money but voted against the lies, deceit, abysmal governance, and selfishness of this NPP.



“So now if they decide to do anything when it’s close to elections Ghanaians will chop their money and prove that we don’t have a short memory,” he opined.