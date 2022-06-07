At a point I considered quitting the VGMAs for some time – Joe Mettle

Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the just ended VGMAs Joe Mettle, has revealed that he nearly pulled out of contesting for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to Joe Mettle, his decision was to make other artistes experience how it is to also win. Joe has also won over 10 local and international awards.



“To be honest, a time came when I decided to withdraw a bit from the scheme. The decision was to encourage others to also have the feel of winning the award so that it will make enjoyable and serve as a fair playing ground.”

“Post-award commentaries, bashing does not worry me at all. Everyone has an opinion and you cannot take it away from them. There are a lot of issues that go into one winning an award but when you try to explain to people, they are not interested, except for the fact that they think you don’t deserve it."



“To be given an Artiste of the Year or any other category, the organizers take into consideration, the work you have done shows you have performed and a whole lot but people are not aware.”