Athens, a city full of pickpockets – Feli Nuna warns

Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna

Renowned Ghanaian singer-songwriter, music producer and director, Feli Nuna, has revealed one very critical observation she made about Athens, Greece during her visit there and warned travellers to be careful when they visit the city.

Speaking in an interview on the 'Myd-Morning Radio' Show which is hosted by Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM, she sounded this warning while detailing her travel experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared that she visited Ho, which is actually her favourite place in the world, and later visited Athens in Greece.



Feli disclosed that Greece, specifically Athens, although a beautiful city, is full of pickpockets and as a matter of fact, her phone was stolen during one of her tours around the city. She noted that her visit to Greece was going very well the first week until she got picked by kids pretending to be begging on the streets.



“Athens is a very dangerous place. There are a lot of pickpockets so everybody needs to be guarded. The locals know but the tourists don’t know so the tourists always fall prey to this,” she advised.



According to her, even their tourist police station is a dingy place and it looks like they are not very much concerned about that, however, aside from losing her phone, she loved every bit of her visit to the place; being on the Corfu Island, touring the city of Athens and everything else.

Feli Nuna has been off the music scenes for a while but she told YFM that she has been working on lots of songs since the outbreak of the pandemic, hence, she will be bouncing back even bigger and better with many hit songs to jam to.



She has already released 'Wanted' featuring Henry X from Amsterdam and Heavy K from South Africa as her first official comeback jam after her two-year hiatus.



Feli Nuna is currently signed to Fuse ODG’s record label ‘Off Da Ground’