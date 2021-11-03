Atinka TV holds cocktail party for Di Asa Season 5 queens

The audience including Di Asa queens were blown away by the electrifying performances

Atinka Media Village, operators of Atinka FM, Atinkaonline, Atinka TV, Agyenkwa FM and Ahotor FM, held the cocktail party on Friday October 29th 2021, to welcome all 60 contestants to the GTBank Di Asa House.

The event, was held at the plush Dor Events Annex at North Kaneshie, and it attracted major players in the entertainment industry, politicians, corporate sponsors, families and friends of the contestants and the general public.



Music duo and headline artiste for the occassion, Keche thrilled audience with amazing performances at the cocktail party for contestants of the GTBank DiAsa.



The duo performed many of their hit tracks including “Aluguntugun” and “No Dulling” featuring Kuami Eugene .



The audience including Di Asa queens were blown away by the electrifying performances of the Hiplife duo as they yearned for more.



Welcoming the queens, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Nana Amo Tobbin I, assured families of the contestants that their wards will be protected and taken care of.

“Work hard and be disciplined as well so that at the of the day, you can learn something that promote your health and also empower you economically. As you know, our Chairman is a respected Pentecost Elder and strict disciplinarian and so we should not do anything that will mar the track record of Di Asa. Let’s all respect the rules in the house and comport ourselves. We don’t know what pertains in other places, but Di Asa has an enviable record of discipline and hard work which we must protect,” Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour added.



Mr. Dwumfour also presented GHC500 cash each to all 60 contestants on behalf of the Group Chair.



He mentioned that the Group Chair has asked him to give the money to the contestants as “they start life” in the Di Asa House.



Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Managing Director for Atinka Media Village, Mr. Kingsley Nsiah Poku admonished the contestants to work hard and make their respective regions proud.



“To our sponsors and corporate partners, the Executive Chairman wants to thank you for supporting the Atinka brand especially the Di Asa since its inception 5 years ago. Special thanks to GTbank, our headline sponsor for coming on board this year. We appreciate your support and hope this new relationship continues”, he added.

The Plus size ladies who qualified at the regional auditions of the GTBank Di Asa Season Five arrived in Accra last Thursday for the main show.



Most of them, especially those from Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale touched down at the Kotoka International Airport and were chauffeured to the premises of Atinka Media Village.



The competition is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle amongst plus-size market women through dance competition as well as empowering them economically.



This is the 5th edition of DiAsa powered by Atinka TV.