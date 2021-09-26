Atongo Zimba set to release visuals for ‘Akwantuo' ft Yaw Donkor & Awurama Agyapong

Musician, Atongo Zimba

Source: Beda Event Centre

Ahead of his long-awaited album, Atongo Zimba brings us up to speed on his experience of travelling between continents.

After taking a step back from a prolific career touring the world, Atongo reflects on going back to Ghana and people’s expectations of the returning star - the pressure and bittersweet price of success.



“When you travel and work hard then go back home, people want big things from you. It becomes like a trouble,” he said.



The video for ‘Akwantuo’ (meaning ‘Journey’ in Twi) follows Atongo from Accra to Brighton and back again, lead by his melodic kologo and a laid-back groove underpinning the storytellers’ voice.



Directed by the visionary self-shooter Baffour E’mage, the video is an insiders eye to life in Accra through almost documentary-like scenes of music, people, food, nature, city life and travelling.



Featuring the bright new talent of soul diva Awurama Agyapong and a rapper with serious flow, Yaw Donkor, ‘Akwantuo’ takes us on a shared journey, wherever the destination may be.

Video release date: 1st October 2021



‘Akwantuo’ is available exclusively on Apple Music from this week and the full album will be released via Jinn Records on all digital platforms on Friday 8th October.



