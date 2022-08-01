Atsuson Jr. makes return to music scene with 'Quiet Thunder'

Atsuson Jr

Fresh off directing photography on the Spotify Free Forever Campaign starring Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, Atsuson Jr has dropped a new single titled “Quiet Thunder.” The song was released on July 29 and is his first single of 2022. The 25-year-old singer has been off the music scene for a year traveling across Africa and filming documentaries.

Endowed with celestial vocals, the singer details the beauty and struggle in a distance affair on heavy dance instrumental. With a deep connection to soulful music and a gift for storytelling, he tells the story of an adventurer on a quest to bring something to his people. However, his perspective and that of his loved ones would differ.



"I wrote this song to embody the emotions involved from both parties," Atsuson Jr said about the song. With "Quiet Thunder," he hopes to inspire people to love with enormous patience and go after their convictions. “Quiet Thunder” was produced by Sadi Beats Day, a student of the University of Ghana.



About Atsuson Jr.



Jeffrey “Atsuson Jr“ is a 25-year-old filmmaker and recording artist based in Accra, Ghana. As a child, he was encouraged to pursue his interests in soccer, creative writing, and music. He joined the Victory Bible church choir, where he was the only male, and began writing songs at 12.

Jeffrey started to explore rap music during his early days in high school. He started making cover songs and freestyle videos which helped him build a following and establish himself as an artist among his colleagues.



Atsuson Jr. is an alumnus of the National Film and Television Institute, where he studied as a film director and scriptwriter. He has worked with different production houses, shooting music videos for local and international acts and having his short film screened at film festivals. Jeffrey went on to direct photography on documentaries like the Facebook Year of Return, Spotify This Is, and Spotify Free Forever.



Taking influence from the likes of Drake, The Weeknd, Enya, Celine Dion, Aurora, Xxtentacion & Billie Eilish, Jeffrey makes sounds centered around feels, exploring R&B and Soul with dance and pop music. His music aims at connecting with people emotionally.



Listen to "Quiet Thunder" on all music streaming platforms.