Attaining a university degree doesn’t guarantee your success in life – Twins Don’t Beg

Professional Ghanaian celebrity and lifestyle photographers, Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan have advised the youth not to only focus on attaining university degrees but acquire skills as well.

In an interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM ‘Weekend Rush’ show, the duo said the world has taken a different turn and that additional skills were needed to survive, adding that ‘our educational systems are not supportive enough but rather making students just readers”.



“Going to the university doesn’t guarantee success in life or guarantee that you are going to have a job after school. One of the mistakes we do is that we tune our minds to one angle and think our field of study is where we are going to land a job in that field. People just go to university and read books. The world is now going towards a self-sustaining era and our education systems are not like that or favourable it is just making us readers,” they said.



The twins advised young individuals to learn additional skills aside from their degrees, stating that that will them more marketable and appealing to the world’s evolution.

“All I will say is that if you are in the university, you should learn something aside from your books, pick up a craft no matter your gender and that is what will make you marketable and different compared to your colleagues,” they said.



Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan were born on 3 April 1989. They studied agriculture with a major in Post-Harvest Technology and Landscape Management and Architecture, respectively at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana. They started their professional photography career in 2015 after they had graduated from KNUST.