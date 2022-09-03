Australian-based afrobeats crooner Matthews unveils lush new music video for ‘No Frontin’

D.Matthews releases new single

Source: We Plug GOOD Music

After unveiling his captivating new afrobeats summer single ‘NO FRONTIN’ back in July to rave reviews and acclaim from fans and critics alike, Australian-based Nigerian singer, songwriter and musician D.MATTHEWS is excited to reveal the lush new music video to accompany the infectious summertime single, as he enters into the final third of 2022 to lay the groundworks for his highly anticipated sophomore EP that will be arriving early next year.

Shot on location in New Zealand, and directed by bourgeoning Auckland-based film-maker and photographer Tom Grut, who has also worked with the likes of Live Nation, Universal Music and BLK CITY, the excellently crafted visuals for ‘No Frontin’ see D.Matthews confessing his love to his leading lady, played by British fitness model Robyn Kamira, who, in the end, seems to be pretty unconvinced by his extravagant declarations of love and affection.



Speaking about how the ‘No Frontin’ music video came together, D.Matthews says, “I was literally sitting in the lounge room at my residence in Australia and racking my brain for some time, thinking of ‘the right creative’ to bring the video concept I had to life. I sent a message to Tom Grut and based on those early back-and-forth conversations we were having, I just knew deep down that he was the right man for the video. I feel really blessed because he did an amazing job”.

Produced by New Zealand producers Edyonthebeat and Shaan Mehta, along with Ghanaian producer Possigee, ‘No Frontin’ is the quintessential afrobeats offering from D.Matthews, who taps into the spirit of classic afrobeats throughout the song. Sonically, it is driven by lush synth keys and minimalist percussion drum arrangements to make for an undeniably hypnotizing sonic soundscape, and the icing on top is D.Matthews’ contemporary and progressive afropop creativity.



Flying the flag for afrobeats music in Australia and New Zealand over the past few years, D.Matthews was the first artist to bring afrobeats to New Zealand Fashion Week, as well as the first afrobeats artist to perform at one of the country’s biggest festivals, Splore Festival. His music has also garnered critical acclaim and support from Australian and New Zealand tastemakers such as Triple J Unearthed, The Beat Magazine and Base FM among others, as he continues to spread the gospel of afrobeats music down under, while representing Aussie and NZ afrobeats on the worldwide stage.