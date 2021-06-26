Avit releases EP titled 'Feeling Fine'

Musician Avit

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and performer, Avit, presents his brand-new EP, titled 'Feeling Fine'.

Somewhere between soulful jazzy riddims, traditional Afrobeat sound, and clever songwriting, lies Avit, a Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer merging highly spiritual grooves into music that screams Africa at its finest.



Employing a pan African edge to his music, Avit glides between the most vibrant genres made by black people worldwide, from reggae, dancehall to Afrobeat fused with Highlife leaning melodies.



Coming off his politically-charged EP titled 'Election Day', Avit is looking to enjoy the fruits of life: love, companionship, and intimacy. Building up to the release of this EP, earlier this month Avit released his first single and visual from the project titled ‘Cantona’.

Avit’s 'Feeling Fine' EP presents the perfect backdrop for fun times, checking all the right boxes with songs like the funk-filled, trumpet laced track ‘Free Me’ alongside quirky, lyrical riddims like ‘Real Friends’ which features ‘Devil is a Liar’ hitmaker, B4Bonah.



Overall, 'Feeling Fine' promises to deliver a tracklist suitable for all the good times in life, a position we can all get behind after the year we just had.



