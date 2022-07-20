Avoid developing a strong interest in so-called ‘bestie’– Lifestyle coach advises

Lifestyle coach, Deborah N. Diamond

Actress cum lifestyle coach, Deborah N. Diamond is urging all young people to desist from being emotionally attached to another person aside from the people they are in a relationship with.

Many people in recent times are following a new trend of getting attached to different people aside from their partners in a relationship building stronger ties with them than their soul mates.



Miss Diamond lamenting the new trend among young people revealed that this lifestyle plays an integral role in dissipating people’s marriages and relationships as the partner develops a greater interest for another person in the name of “bestie”.



“You are in a relationship and you have developed a strong interest in someone with the tag besties. Look, it is called emotional infidelity! Cheating is not only flesh-to-flesh sex. If you cannot restrict yourself to one person, do not be in a relationship”. She asserted.



The actress noted that many people especially go into this syndrome whereby in its early stages start sharing information about her current relationship with the besties, spending more time together and also frequent wishes to be around this ‘bestie” than her partner and this undoubtedly is the genesis of ruining marriages and relationship hence young people should avoid developing such behavior after accepting to be in relationship with somebody.

“If you are not ready for marriage or relationship, you can move on with your bestie life but the moment you accept to be in a relationship, this intensive emotional attachment to be besties whether male or female may have a great ramification of your relationship and hence young people must avoid this bestie syndrome to have a fruitful marriage or relationship,” she said.



She also urged the young people to consider certain variables before entertaining friendships outside the relationship and one of the most important things all young people must whether he/she will be jealous of their partner sharing or exchanging situations with friends.



“Before you can entertain certain friendships outside your marriage or relationship, ask yourself, if we exchange situations, will I be jealous of partner talking to another person?. You should also ask yourself whether you can tell everything you are doing with the person your partner. If you are satisfied with your answers then you can move ahead,” Miss Diamond noted.



Diamond N. Diamond is an actress and lifestyle coach and she is on a campaign of ending abusive relationships and also brings all red flags in relationships into the plain sight of young people to avoid regrets in their future marriages.