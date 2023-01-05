Avoid making a lot of mistakes in 2023 with hasty decisions – Amakye Dede advises

Amakye Dede

'Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie' hitmaker, Abrantie Amakye Dede popularly called ‘Iron Boy’ has advised against taking hasty decisions to avoid making mistakes.

“The advice I will give to those listening is that, in this world, if you take hasty decisions, you will make a lot of mistakes,” he cautioned.



“So everything that we want to do we have to tread cautiously and be extra careful such that in the previous year if things didn’t go well be patient,” he said as MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye reported.



In his 2023 new year message to his fans and music enthusiasts on Kessben TV, the famous music figure cautioned everyone to be patient in order to achieve their resolutions.

He continued “There are some people that last year didn’t auger well for them at all but I pray that this year 2023 should be different.



“I pray that whatever steps they are taking should go on smoothly and be successful so that it brings love and blessings to all of us,” he advised.