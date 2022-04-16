0
Avoid mistakes that you can’t recover from – Kofi Kinaata advises youth

Kofi Kinaata Polo 8.png Kofi Kinaata, Musician

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Kofi Kinaata has advised the youth of Ghana to be strategic with their lives to avoid mistakes they cannot recover from.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Kofi Kinaata who is known to release some of the best songs in the country indicated that it’s good to make mistakes as a youth.

However, he believes that some mistakes are avoidable.

Kofi Kinaata said it’s better to avoid some mistakes than to commit them and not be able to recover from them.

“Avoid things that could bring you problems. You can make mistakes but some mistakes will change your life forever. There are some mistakes that you can’t recover from. So when you are doing something be calculative of the mistake and ensure that the mistake will not be one that cannot be corrected,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
