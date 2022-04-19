0
Menu
Entertainment

Avoid mistakes that you can’t recover from – Kofi Kinaata advises youth

TNAbyBoTAB Musician Kofi Kinaata Kofi Kinaata

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Kofi Kinaata has advised the youth of Ghana to be strategic with their lives to avoid mistakes they cannot recover from.

There is the perception that it’s better to make mistakes whiles one is youthful and willing to explore what life offers.

However, such mistakes can have a dreaded toll on the life of people who commit them.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Kofi Kinaata, who is known to release some of the best songs in the country indicated that it’s good to make mistakes as a youth.

However, he believes that some mistakes are avoidable.

Kofi Kinaata said it’s better to avoid some mistakes than to commit them and not be able to recover from them.

“Avoid things that could bring you problems. You can make mistakes but some mistakes will change your life forever. There are some mistakes that you can’t recover from. So when you are doing something be calculative of the mistake and ensure that the mistake will not be one that cannot be corrected,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Related Articles: