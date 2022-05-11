0
Award DJs at VGMA - DJ Mensah urges

DJ Mensah.jpeg DJ Mensah is a Ghanaian Disc Jockey

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey

Celebrated Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah has called for DJs to be awarded at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He made the call in a Twitter discussion hosted by Andy Dosty.

According to him, it was imperative to award DJs because they play a crucial part in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He said a category should be created for awarding DJs at VGMA in the coming years.

The 23rd edition of VGMA was held over the weekend with KiDi winning the overall Artiste of the Year Award.

Other artistes who won this year were Gambo, the VGMA Unsung Act of the Year and Famaye, the Songwriter of the Year.

