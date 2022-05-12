Award DJs at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – DJ Mensah

DJ Mensah

Celebrated Disc Jockey Michael Mensah Ayenu, better known as DJ Mensah has called on organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to award Djs.

He made this revelation on a Twitter discussion hosted by Andy Dosty.



According to him, it was imperative to award DJs because they play a crucial role in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



In tandem with this, he urged Charterhouse, the organisers of the awards, to create a category in future editions of the scheme.

A few years ago, entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie also suggested that VGMA should create a category to honour music journalists.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, since its inception about 23 years ago, has made a lot of changes to suit new demands and trends in the music industry. It has always promised to tweak its categories when the need arises.



In this year’s award, an Afropop category was added to the Afrobeats category while the Group of the Year category was taken out.