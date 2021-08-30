Awura Adwoa gives hope on 'Onua Twen No'

Ghanaian gospel Singer Adu Rhoda Tiwaa popularly known as Awuraadwoa has released a new song titled “Onua Twen No”.

She is currently signed to Young Mission Entertainment, a record label based in Ghana and Europe.



Awuraadwoa doubles as a Midwife in the health profession.



With the desire to spread the Word of God through her given talent, she shares this message on this record titled “Onua Twen No”.

In life, problems do happen. We meet atrocities and stumbling blocks which shake our faith, but having trust in God guarded with patience and prayer will go a long way to help us.



This is the message Awuraadwoa is sharing with us on this record.



Check out the video for this one here:



