Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollow each other on Instagram

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi

Stonebwoy and Ayisha are not friends on Instagram

The two have unfollowed each other



Ayisha is a top fan of the artiste



Ayisha Modi's recent move has triggered a conversation on social media with some asking if she no longer "loves" Stonebwoy.



Checks on Instagram confirm that Stonebwoy is not following his number one fan Ayisha best known as 'ShelovesStonebwoy'; neither is she following the reggae/dancehall giant.



It is however unclear what might have contributed to the collapse of their friendship but for months now, Ayisha has not promoted any works from Stonebwoy including his latest single, 'Greedy Men'.

This comes in strange as Ayisha has for years channeled all her energy into hyping the Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy.



The talent manager has on several occasions stood up for the award-winning artiste by fighting any individual that speaks ill of him.



The last time Ayisha made a post on Stonebwoy was 32 weeks ago where she shared memories of them.



The video was captioned: "Loyalty is hard to find. Trust is easy to lose. Actions speak louder than words. I gat you for life and it a promise. ##bhimnationglobal????????! WEMOVE."