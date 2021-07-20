Ayisha Modi drops supposed chat of Okyeame Kwame’s wife begging her for US$3,500

Ayisha Modi, Entertainment enthusiast

From the early hours of yesterday, Ghanaian entertainment enthusiast, Ayisha Modi, has been some wild allegations against the wife of musician Okyeame Kwame.

In a live video on her Instagram page, Ayisha claimed that back then, the wife of Okyeame Kwame, Annica Nsiah-Apau, who is popularly called Mrs Okyeame begged her for some US$3,500 but has refused to pay back.



Following Ayisha‘s revelations, it seems Mrs Okyeame has denied the claims privately, and as such, the former has dropped prove of this request on social media to expose and disgrace the latter.



In a post sighted by zionfelix.net on Instagram, Ayisha Modi shared a photo of an email message she received from Mrs Annica Nsiah-Apau, with the subject EMERGENCY and a timestamp dating back to September 11, 2010.



She said she was able to raise half of the money (which is about US$2,000) for Annica, hoping she will pay back later. But to date, Ayisha Modi claims she has not been reimbursed.

“Ayisha, this is difficult for me to ask u but there’s an emergency this morning and I don’t know who can help but u. I need a loan of US$3,500 tomorrow. I’ve put all monies in businesses. Will pay when u are leaving Ghana. Let me know if u can help pls. Thank u,” the email read.



