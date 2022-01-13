Ayisha Modi only gave me GH¢500, drinks and toiletries – Psalm Adjeteyfio fires back

Ayisha Modi speaks on Psalm Adjeteyfio brouhaha

Psalm Adjeteyfio tackles Ayisha Modi over donation claims



Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for support



Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio has denied Ayisha Modi’s claims that she gifted him a huge sum of money when he publicly solicited funds sometime in 2021.



Earlier, Ayisha Modi in a bid to blast Psalm Adjeteyfio for wasting monies donated to cater to his needs also disclosed that she gifted the veteran actor a huge sum of money that couldn’t have rendered him broke enough to beg again.



Ayisha said she donated money as huge as someone’s one-year pay to TT exactly around the same time the Vice President gifted him an amount of GH¢50,000, among others.

“I also donated. He made over a billion four months ago bro. this is just too much. We know the country is hard but the amount I gave TT last year is someone’s one year pay in Ghana. If TT made an investment from all the money we gave him, he can be making about GH¢6,000 a month bro. so what kind of investment is he talking about? I invested $50,000 at a bank in Ghana and I make $6,000 profit every six months,” Ayisha earlier wrote on social media.



But in reaction to Ayisha’s statements, Psalm Adjeteyfio said the music investor sent a delegation to his house to deliver just GH¢500 and some toiletries.



“Ayisha Modi before all these sent some young people to my house with some soft drinks and GH¢500. After they had left, she called me from the U.S,” He stated in an interview with OkayFM’s Halifax.



Meanwhile, several Ghanaians including celebrities have condemned Psalm Adjeteyfio for carelessly spending the monies offered him to foot his bills after he solicited support sometime in 2021.



This was after he was captured begging for leftovers from TV Presenter, MzGee in a viral video.

